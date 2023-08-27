3 Lions who earned a roster spot in final preseason game, 1 who should be cut
The Lions can feel more confident about keeping these three players safe from roster cuts after their performance against the Panthers in the preseason finale.
Lions 53-man roster spot secured: WR Antoine Green
Catching a 70-yard touchdown pass in the final preseason game is a pretty good way to secure your roster spot.
That's what Antoine Green did against the Panthers just before halftime courtesy of Teddy Bridgewater's throw.
Green came away with three catches for 97 yards to lead all Lions receivers in the preseason finale. It was a performance to love in a receiver room that has plenty of competition for roster spots.
It was also his best outing of the preseason. He had three catches for 36 yards against the Giants and one catch for 18 yards against the Jaguars. Friday night was truly his chance to shine and he graded out as the highest-rated Lions player on offense, per Pro Football Focus.
As a seventh-round draft pick, Green certainly wasn't guaranteed a spot on the roster going into the final weekend of preseason action. The North Carolina product made the plays he needed to earn it.