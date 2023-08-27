3 Lions who earned a roster spot in final preseason game, 1 who should be cut
The Lions can feel more confident about keeping these three players safe from roster cuts after their performance against the Panthers in the preseason finale.
Lions 53-man roster spot secured: DB Chase Lucas
Both Chase Lucas and Steven Gilmore went all out to try to prove they warrant roster spots. They were the highest-rated defenders in the finale according to Pro Football Focus.
Gilmore housed his interception in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring for the Lions. He also had a team-high four pass breakups. If he makes the roster, point to that preseason performance as the reason why.
But Lucas is even more likely to have his performance against Carolina lock in his roster spot. He had an interception at the goal line and three pass breakups. He also had one of the most impressive hits of the game, sticking his receiver into the turf in the fourth quarter.
Lucas is the kind of player Dan Campbell should want to keep around. After watching him against the Panthers, it shouldn't even be a