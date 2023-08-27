3 Lions who earned a roster spot in final preseason game, 1 who should be cut
The Lions can feel more confident about keeping these three players safe from roster cuts after their performance against the Panthers in the preseason finale.
Lions 53-man roster cut incoming: Julian Okwara
With James Houston looking like a natural in the SAM linebacker spot and Romeo Okwara looking settled in his role on the edge, it was already tough to see where Julian Okwara would fit on the Lions roster.
Then Okwara suffered an injury in the third quarter of the final preseason game and put his roster spot in even more jeopardy.
Okwara was a star of the first preseason game with three sacks and three QB hits against the Giants. But he was a non-factor in the second game against the Jaguars. A lot was riding on the finale and he just didn't get the chance to come through.
The Lions drafted Okwara in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, so they could try to leverage that potential into a trade as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. That early preseason performance could help sweeten the pot for interested teams.