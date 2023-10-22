3 Lions who were exposed in deflating loss to Baltimore Ravens
The Lions' hype train screeched to a halt after Week 7's blowout loss to the Ravens.
By Kristen Wong
The Detroit Lions suffered their worst loss of the season against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. In the 38-6 loss, they were thoroughly outplayed on both offense and defense.
Two of the best young coordinators in the game right now, Lions' Ben Johnson and Ravens' Mike Macdonald, went head to head, and only one came out unscathed. Dan Campbell and Johnson will go back to the drawing board while still feeling good about their 5-2 record in the NFC.
The Ravens, fielding a nearly healthy team for the first time in what feels like forever, can boast one of the most complete playoff-contending squads in the league. No notes for the well-oiled Ravens,
The Lions, who looked enfeebled nearly all game, will be disappointed in these particular players' performances.
Here are three Lions who were exposed in the humiliating Week 7 loss.
3. Jared Goff
Turns out Jared Goff Under Pressure and Jared Goff Not Under Pressure are two extremely different quarterbacks.
Heading into Week 7, Goff was legitimately gaining steam as an MVP candidate. He had 1,618 yards and 11 touchdowns and was recording a career-high 69.5 pass completion rate.
His stats took a hit on Sunday when the Ravens blitzed the living lights out of the former Cal quarterback.
Goff was sacked five times and pressured 16 times. According to NextGen Stats, Goff went 8-for-16 for 82 yards and had one interception when under pressure.
Goff made some nice throws to Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta, and finding Jahmyr Gibbs for easy check-downs helped relieve some of the pressure in the passing game. By and large, however, Goff did not deliver. He looked nervous and shaken up in the pocket against Baltimore's rejuvenated pass-rush featuring Odafe Oweh and Jadeveon Clowney and just seemed suffocated all game.
The Lions will hope Goff calms his nerves by the time next week's Raiders matchup comes around.