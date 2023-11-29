3 long-term Frank Reich replacements who won't ruin Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers are dreadful, hopeless, but in dire need of a new head coach right away. Here are some options.
By John Buhler
1. Ben Johnson should have been hired as Carolina's head coach last year
If David Tepper wants to stop being an idiot billionaire owner, he should look at what three historically bottom-feeding franchises have done across the league in recent years. After promoting Freddie Kitchens from within, Jimmy Haslam has gotten it right with Kevin Stefanski as the Cleveland Browns head coach. Shahid Khan netted Doug Pederson after that Urban Meyer disaster in Jacksonville.
Then, there are the Detroit Lions. Firing Jim Caldwell was a bad idea, but hiring Matt Patricia was even worse. Rather than exacerbating things, newish Lions majority Sheila Ford Hamp went outside the box in hiring Dan Campbell. The lovable meathead has quickly transformed the Lions from a doormat into an NFC juggernaut. Much of that has to do with his great coordinators, including Ben Johnson.
Johnson interviewed for the Panthers gig last season, but did not go to Carolina. A similar situation occurred in Cleveland with Stefanski, who went back to the Minnesota Vikings for one more year before getting what should have been his to begin with in Cleveland. This isn't that hard. Johnson is the guy the Panthers needed to hire last year. If they pass on him again, Tepper should sell the team.
Johnson has taken Jared Goff from a Sean McVay castoff and turned him into a Motor City superstar.