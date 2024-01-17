3 Los Angeles Lakers backup plans after missing out on Pascal Siakam
After the Toronto Raptors traded Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers, where do the Los Angeles Lakers go from here?
By Lior Lampert
2. Take on Zach LaVine’s contract to bring in Alex Caruso
Given the fact that two-time All-Star guard Zach LaVine has three years and $138 million remaining on his contract, his injury history, and his lack of winning track record in the NBA, the Chicago Bulls have had a tough time finding a suitable trade partner. It has been reported that LaVine’s trade market has become “so rough that the thought is Chicago should have to add stuff in a LaVine trade to get off the contract,” per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.
With Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times’ most recent report that the Bulls are “focused” on finding LaVine a new home, the Lakers could capitalize on Chicago’s desperation. While LaVine’s contract would provide them with long-term roster construction issues, it’d give them a chance to ask the Bulls to include former Laker and prized possession Alex Caruso in a deal. Caruso would give them a high-caliber scorer, shooter, and playmaker.
Not only does getting both LaVine and Caruso make taking on the former’s contract an easier pill to swallow, but it could also allow the Lakers to improve their roster without giving up the 2029 first-round pick they’ve been so attached to as well as Austin Reaves.
A starting five of Caruso, LaVine, James, Davis, and one of Reaves or Ruia Hachimura would make the Lakers a very interesting team to watch down the stretch of the season.