3 Los Angeles Lakers who definitely won't be back next season
The Lakers once again couldn't solve the Nuggets and are facing another offseason of big questions. Which players could end up being moved?
The Los Angeles Lakers season is over after losing to the Denver Nuggets in the first round, 4-1. L.A. will likely be undergoing major changes this offseason since outside of last season's Western Conference finals run, the Lakers have not gotten out of the first round since their last title in 2020.
The franchise could possibly lose LeBron James but recent reports suggest that the squad might end up doing everything they can to keep him. After a long run with their two stars, The Lakers could end up trading for a third star to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
3. D'Angelo Russell
D'Angelo Russell is a huge question mark for the Lakers. He played much better during the regular season but once again was mostly a non-factor in the postseason. He's one place the Lakers could upgrade their starting lineup but improving their bench may be more important. In addition, Russell has a player option for next season which means he could simply opt-out and leave.
Russell's contract and production could be key pieces in a trade package for a star but Russell has all the leverage with his option. Trading him immediately after he ops in, if he's not on board, could seriously hurt their reputation. But they could conceivably hold onto him for a trade in the middle of the season.
2. Austin Reaves
While Reaves has played great for the Lakers, the young 2-guard will likely be the main selling point in any package for a star this offseason. L.A. will probably look to see if the Hawks are interested in offering Trae Young, in which case the Lakers would need to add Reaves even though they were loathe to trade him this season.
Reaves is currently on a very affordable three-year deal and could end up being a fringe All-Star in the right situation. Reaves doesn't likely have superstar potential but his basketball services could end up being very attractive to a franchise who is still looking to compete after trading their star. Two franchises that could end up being in these situations are the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers.
These two squads could end up trading Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell this offseason respectfully for various reasons. The depth would still be a huge question but Young or Mitchell with Davis and James could be an improved core, even if it costs the Lakers Reaves and Russell. But even if they're able to pull off one of those deals they will likely need to replace their head coach if they want to win and compete.
1. Darvin Ham
While it seemed like Darvin Ham might stay on as head coach of the Lakers, recent reports from major publications have seemed to suggest that the former NBA veteran is likely on his way out. According to Shams Charania, Sam Amick, and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Darvin Ham is "highly unlikely" to return as head coach of the Lakers.
With the head coaching cycle just beginning, it's hard to predict who the Lakers will end up hiring. L.A. may end up hiring Phil Handy who has no head coaching experience but has been a great assistant coach for the Lakers. There are several other strong possibilities, including Mike Budenholzer and Kenny Atkinson.
With L.A. looking to offer James the chance to play with his son this offseason, in addition to a longer-term max contract, it's possible that the Lakers will end up hiring a coach who has been with the all-time great for a long time.