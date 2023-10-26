3 major changes Clemson needs to make to recapture former glory
From being on top of the world to getting toppled on, the Clemson Tigers have fallen from grace.
By John Buhler
Five years ago, the Clemson Tigers won their second national title in three seasons and had a promising blue-chip quarterback entering his sophomore year with the program. While Clemson still made the College Football Playoff in both 2019 and 2020 with Trevor Lawrence under center, the last three years have been regrettable for this struggling ACC power. They are 4-3 through seven games...
Obviously, a lot has contributed to Clemson's downfall in the national pantheon. In-state, South Carolina has had its moments under newish head coach Shane Beamer. In-conference, Florida State has finally returned to national prominence under its head coach Mike Norvell. And nationally, historic regional rival Georgia has emerged as the biggest and baddest bully across the entire Power Five.
Overall, Clemson has seemingly regressed to the mean of what the Tigers kind of always had been. Outside of the Danny Ford era and the peak Dabo Swinney years, Clemson has pretty much been an 8-4 program, just like it was for the better part of Tommy Bowden's tenure. Simply put, the incredibly stubborn Swinney will have to adapt or he will face the harsh reality of his coaching career demise.
Star coordinators and quarterbacks aside, here are three things Clemson can do to get back on top.
3. Clemson should invest in nationwide WR recruitment
Given that Swinney is a former walk-on wide receiver at Alabama, he takes a lot of pride in his player development program at his position group of note. He never has been, and never will be, an X's and O's type of coach. However, he has shown to be a very good CEO-type. Thus, he can conceivably win more national titles at places like Clemson if he can surround himself with the right staff and players.
While the chances of Swinney landing another blue-chipper out of Georgia's backyard like he did with Lawrence and Deshaun Watson are slim, he and his recruiting staff can look to acquire the best receiving talent the high school level can hope to offer. Just ask yourself this. Where are the DeAndre Hopkinses, the Sammy Watkinses and the Tee Higginses? It is a lot of Hunter Renfrows out there...
To me, I think landing these type of receiving talents can help bridge the gap Florida State is trying to maintain under Norvell. As long as Clemson stays in the ACC, this could be a relatively easy fix for the Tigers. Recruiting more and more blue-chippers at wide receiver can help make the Clemson offense more explosive outside the numbers, helping them compete for national championships once again.
Of course, blue-chippers are going to have to want to come play for Swinney over in Clemson first.