3 major changes Clemson needs to make to recapture former glory
From being on top of the world to getting toppled on, the Clemson Tigers have fallen from grace.
By John Buhler
1. Clemson should actively participate transfer portal, embrace NIL
Without question, this is the biggest bugaboo plaguing Swinney and the entire Clemson program. It is right up there with Notre Dame not joining a conference in football. Swinney seems to give off the impression that he actively hates NIL, as he prefers things to be in God's name, image and likeness. This led to friction between the Tigers program and their former starting quarterback, D.J. Uiagalelei.
Uiagalelei transferred to Oregon State and has quarterbacked one of the better Pac-12 teams this season. They are a top-15 team, while Clemson is already saddled with three losses. And for as much as Clemson's reluctance to do much with NIL has come back to haunt them, nothing has killed their former dynasty faster than a complete and utter disregard for using the transfer portal. Great job...
NIL is one thing in terms of leveling the playing field, but not using the portal to your advantage is so beyond foolish. Clemson almost never takes players out of the portal. Either you commit to Clemson out of high school or you will never get to run down the hill and touch Howard's Rock. It is like not participating in NFL free agency. It has hurt the Green Bay Packers, and this is totally ruining Clemson.
If Swinney refuses to come around on the ideas of NIL and the transfer portal, he will get passed by.