3 Memphis Grizzlies who definitely won't be back next season
By Lior Lampert
Entering the 2023-24 NBA campaign, the Memphis Grizzlies were the only team in the Western Conference to reach the 50-win threshold in consecutive regular seasons, establishing themselves as a legitimate title contender in the present while also boasting one of the brightest long-term outlooks in the league.
However, Memphis took a massive step back this year, posting a 27-55 record (13th in the West). But their concerns can mainly be attributed to the lack of availability from their core starters -- Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marcus Smart. The foursome appeared in 137 out of 328 combined possible games (41.76 percent), which was too much for the Grizzlies to overcome. Nonetheless, it was a disappointing effort that will assuredly spark change and lead to some degree of a roster overhaul.
Boasting all of their first-round picks through 2030, additional draft capital from other teams and desirable young players, expect the Grizzlies to be aggressive in fine-tuning their personnel this offseason. With new pieces figured to enter the mix, it would be surprising to see any of these three back in Memphis next season.
3. John Konchar
The Grizzlies signed veteran wing John Konchar to a three-year, $19 million extension during the 2022 offseason, and the value of his deal continues to age nicely as the NBA salary cap rises. However, with so many talented wing prospects like GG Jackson, Vince Williams Jr. and Jake LaRavia on rookie-scale contracts, he could benefit from a change of scenery while allowing Memphis to recoup draft capital to add to their war chest of assets.
Konchar has started 23 games in consecutive seasons for the injury-marred Grizzlies, filling in admirably and looking the part of a capable rotational option, even flashing secondary playmaking prowess at times. He averaged 4.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 stocks (steals plus blocks) in 21.3 minutes per game in 2023-24.
However, his notable 3-point regression is something to monitor as Konchar continues developing into the prototypical 3-and-D archetype the league so highly covets. He has shot 33.9 percent or fewer from beyond the arc the past two seasons after making at least 37.5 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc in his first three years as a pro. Nonetheless, the consistent and vastly improved free throw splits (career-high 84 percent in 2023-24) are a positive indicator that he can return to form.
Memphis packaging Konchar in any potential trade as salary filler this summer feels imminent.
2. Brandon Clarke
After a one-year hiatus, Grizzlies big man Brandon Clarke returned to the lineup from a torn left Achilles tendon on Mar. 27, giving a down-bad Memphis team a late-season emotional boost.
Clarke looked no worse for wear in the brief six-game stretch we saw, averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 55.9 percent from the floor -- which aligns with his pre-injury numbers. He has established himself as a critical reserve and respected member of the locker room for the Grizzlies since entering the league in 2019, as evidenced by the franchise rewarding him with a four-year, $50 million contract in 2022. But considering they are not trading Morant, Bane, or Jackson and emphatically turned down inquiries from "several clubs" for Smart, he potentially profiles as the next-best bargaining chip for Memphis.
Moreover, the emergence of the 19-year-old Jackson and 23-year-old Santi Aldama as effective bigs with the versatility to stretch the floor and defend multiple positions should make the Grizzlies feel more comfortable parting ways with Clarke.
While it may sting for the fan base and the organization at first, trading Clarke feels like a natural progression in the evolution of this Memphis roster.
1. Ziaire Williams
Many were excited by what former Stanford Cardinal Ziaire Williams could offer the Grizzlies when they moved up seven spots in the 2021 draft to acquire him. But unfortunately, he has failed to live up to the lofty expectations of being a top-10 pick, paving the way for us to ponder his future in Memphis.
At 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds, Williams possesses the ideal frame and remarkable athleticism for a wing to thrive in the Association. However, the Grizzlies may not have the patience to see his development through as a contending team that was previously on the rise before being ravaged by injuries in 2023-24.
Williams averaged 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.4 minutes per game across 51 contests this past season, shooting a lowly 30.7 percent from beyond the arc -- a recurring theme through the early portion of his career.
Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Williams will be extension-eligible starting July 1. But considering the lack of progress from him through his first three years as a pro and their current payroll situation has them over the first apron, it is hard to justify signing him to a long-term pact. Could the Grizzlies make him expendable? Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report previously labeled him as one of the top three trade targets for the Chicago Bulls ahead of this year's deadline, potentially planting the seeds for his departure.