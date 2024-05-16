3 Mets players who won’t be on the roster by June and who should replace them
The New York Mets have had a season full of ups and downs already, and it's only the middle of May. They began the campaign losing each of their first five games, then proceeded to win 12 of their next 15 games only to follow that up by winning just seven of their last 22 contests.
The Mets enter Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies at 19-23 on the season. They're only one game out of a postseason spot in what looks like a weak National League but are already 11 games out of first place in the NL East.
They have a roster capable of at the very least competing for a postseason spot, but things have to change. Making these three roster changes by June could help the Mets get their season steered in the right direction.
3. Grant Hartwig will be replaced on the Mets roster by Drew Smith
The bullpen has been an area of strength for this Mets team, which wasn't necessarily the expectation entering the season. The Mets rank third in the majors with a 2.98 ERA despite Brooks Raiey, one of their best relievers, being on the IL, and Edwin Diaz not looking like his former all-world self.
Drew Smith is another important Mets reliever who was on the IL and he's nearing a return. The right-hander had a 2.70 ERA in his first ten appearances before being sidelined with shoulder inflammation.
The only two optionable relievers that the Mets have right now are Reed Garrett and Grant Hartwig. Garrett has been their best reliever out of nowhere, so he's not going anywhere. Hartwig on the other hand, is extremely expendable. He has made three appearances so far this season and has allowed four runs (three earned) in 4.2 innings of work.
Hartwig will find his way up and down between the majors and minors for much of the season, as is the case with many relievers who have options.
2. Joey Lucchesi will be replaced on the Mets roster by Tylor Megill
The Mets promoted Joey Lucchesi to make a spot start on Wednesday against the Phillies. For the first four innings, it went great, as he allowed just a Bryce Harper home run. The fifth inning was a disaster, though, as he allowed each of the first six hitters he faced to reach base thanks in large part to three walks. The Phillies would score four runs and not look back.
The funky southpaw was pitching well in the minors prior to making his season debut, and that's exactly where he'll go after his implosion last time out. Lucchesi has pitched well enough to earn chances to be in an MLB rotation but hasn't done enough to stick around in the bigs throughout his career.
Lucchesi will be replaced by Tylor Megill, another Mets pitcher who is nearing a return from the Injured List. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Megill is going to take the ball and start either on Sunday or Monday. It only makes sense that it'd be Lucchesi's spot that he'll take.
Megill pitched fairly well in his season debut but has been out since with a shoulder injury. The Mets hope he can solidify himself as a permanent member of their rotation.
1. Brett Baty will be replaced on the Mets roster by Jose Iglesias
Here's the controversial one. Brett Baty was at one point considered by many to be one of the top prospects in all of baseball. You wouldn't know it based on how he's played at the MLB level, though.
The 24-year-old struggled mightily in his first full season in 2023, and while he's improved his defense this season, his bat remains very lackluster. The 24-year-old is slashing .230/.292/.317 with three home runs and 13 RBI in 39 games played. He has just a 79 OPS+ which is an improvement over last season, but that's not saying much.
The Mets just recalled Mark Vientos from AAA Syracuse and he promptly hit an RBI double on the first pitch he saw. Their plan is to platoon Baty and Vientos at the hot corner, but if Baty continues to struggle (1 hit in his last 22 AB with 11 strikeouts), there is no real argument for keeping him around. Might as well see what Vientos can do offensively even if the Mets know they'll take a hit on the defensive side. The Mets have been starved for offense, and having Baty playing regularly doesn't help.
Recalling Jose Iglesias would help solve the Mets' issue of not having a backup middle infielder. The Mets can play Vientos most of the time at third while having a veteran in Iglesias who can fill in for him defensively late in a game and also fill in at second base or shortstop if needed.