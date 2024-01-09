3 Michigan stars who brought Wolverines back to national championship glory
The Michigan Wolverines won their first national championship since 1997 after beating the Washington Huskies 34-13. Here are three Wolverines stars who helped lead the team to the win.
By Scott Rogust
For the first time since 1997, the Michigan Wolverines are the national champions of college football.
Michigan entered the 2023 season as one of the favorites to win the College Football Playoff National Championship after missing out on the big game in the past two seasons. They did deal with controversy surrounding allegations of sign-stealing, resulting in head coach Jim Harbaugh getting suspended for the final three games of the season. After beating Ohio State late in the regular season, winning the Big Ten Championship Game against Iowa, and beating the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl, the team made it to the big game.
On Monday, Michigan beat the No. 2 Washington Huskies 34-13 to win the 2024 CFP National Championship Game. The Wolverines started off the game strong, taking a 17-3 lead in the first half. Despite a Washington comeback attempt, Michigan's defense was too much for them and allowed the Wolverines offense to put up much-needed points on the board to pull away.
Here are three Michigan stars who are responsible for the team's big win.
3. Donovan Edwards
We start with Donovan Edwards, the backup running back behind star Blake Corum. Edwards showcased in previous years his ability to break away from opposing defenders to bolt for the end zone. But in 2023, Edwards had only run for 393 yards and three touchdowns on 113 carries.
On Michigan's eighth play of the opening drive, Edwards ran straight into his offensive line, but bounced backwards. From there, he found a wide opening to his left and took it 41 yards to the end zone to put Michigan on the board first.
On the second drive, Edwards once again reached the end zone, this time on a 40-yard dash to put Michigan ahead 14-3. From there, it felt like the 2024 CFP National Championship Game was going to go like the Georgia vs. TCU matchup the year prior.
Michigan exploited a weakness on Washington early on, and it was the Huskies' inability to stop the run. That's thanks to Edwards' breakaway speed.