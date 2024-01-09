3 Michigan stars who brought Wolverines back to national championship glory
The Michigan Wolverines won their first national championship since 1997 after beating the Washington Huskies 34-13. Here are three Wolverines stars who helped lead the team to the win.
By Scott Rogust
2. Mike Sainristil
Credit has to be given to the Michigan Wolverines defense; they held the high-octane Washington Huskies offense to just 13 points. Not only that, but they put countless pressure on quarterback Michael Penix Jr., a Heisman finalist this season. But when it comes to one player on defense that stood out, it's defensive back Mike Sainristil.
The senior defensive back recorded eight total tackles, six of which were solo. But Sainristil did something that Wolverines fans will remember for a long time -- secured the national title.
in the fourth quarter, Washington was threatening to cut into Michigan's 27-13 lead in the fourth quarter. The Huskies made it all the way to Michigan's 30-yard line with 4:29 remaining on the game clock. But Penix overthrew a pass intended for wide receiver Jalen McMillan. That allowed Sainristil to intercept the pass and return it 81 yards to set Michigan's offense up on Washington's eight-yard line.
Sainristil ended any drama that could have transpired in the final minutes of the CFP National Championship Game and let Michigan fans celebrate their first national title in 26 years.