3 Michigan stars who brought Wolverines back to national championship glory
The Michigan Wolverines won their first national championship since 1997 after beating the Washington Huskies 34-13. Here are three Wolverines stars who helped lead the team to the win.
By Scott Rogust
1. Blake Corum
Last year, the Michigan Wolverines were without star running back Blake Corum in the Fiesta Bowl, and his absence was felt when they lost to the TCU Horned Frogs. Corum had suffered a knee injury late in the year and underwent surgery. Corum returned for another season to help Michigan win a national title, and he played a pivotal role in that.
Heading into Houston for the 2024 CFP National Championship Game, Corum had recorded 1,111 yards and 25 touchdowns on 237 carries. Michigan prioritizes the running game; that's been no secret. Everyone knows that, even opposing teams. But stopping them is a challenge. Washington figured that out right away.
On the night, Michigan ran for 303 yards on 38 carries. That's right, Michigan's running backs were averaging 8.0 yards per carry. Not only that, but Michigan's rushing attack put up more yards than Washington's total yards of offense (301). Corum contributed heavily to that.
Corum would not reach the end zone until the fourth quarter, one of which was a 12-yard run to put Michigan up 27-13. Then, after Sainristil's interception, Corum punched it in from one yard out to clinch the national title.
Corum finished the night running for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.
Michigan's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns helped bring the Wolverines their first national championship since 1997. Now, the NFL awaits.