Overreaction Monday: 3 Mike McCarthy replacements Cowboys should already be targeting
If Jerry Jones ends up firing Mike McCarthy, he'll have plenty of options from which to choose to be the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.
By Luke Norris
Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator
While Dan Campbell obviously deserves a lot of credit for changing the culture surrounding the Detroit Lions, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has earned his share as well.
And once the 2023 season concludes, the 37-year-old is likely to field a lot of phone calls about becoming an NFL head coach for the first time.
While Johnson is in just his second year as an offensive coordinator, he's already got plenty to showcase on his resume.
In 2021, the Lions' offense didn't crack the top 20 in scoring or offensive yardage. But in 2022, with Johnson promoted from passing game coordinator to OC, Detroit's offense ranked third in yardage (380 per game) and fifth in scoring (26.6 points per game). He also helped Jared Goff look like a No. 1 pick again.
The trend has continued in 2023 as the Lions rank second in total yardage (390.6), trailing only the Miami Dolphins. And while the scoring is a slight touch down at 25.0 points per game, Detroit still ranks eighth in that particular category.
Johnson will undoubtedly be a hot commodity this offseason and certainly someone Jerry Jones will want to chat with if Mike McCarthy is no longer in the picture.