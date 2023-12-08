3 Mike Tomlin trades Steelers can consider if they dare
If the Pittsburgh Steelers decide to move on from Mike Tomlin, here are a few potentially feasible trades.
1. Patriots could ask Mike Tomlin to rebrand the 'Patriot Way'
The New England Patriots advanced to 3-10 with a spunky Thursday Night Football victory over Mike Tomlin. That won't stop the persistent speculation about Bill Belichick's future with the organization. Bill Belichick is a trade candidate in his own right. The Steelers probably won't swap coaches straight up — does Belichick want to revive his reputation with Kenny Pickett? — but Tomlin could hold a lot of appeal for a Patriots team committed to winning.
Again, we circle back to the steadfast reliability of Tomlin's tenure in Pittsburgh. The Patriots have taken a steep nosedive since Tom Brady's departure. One has to imagine Robert Kraft and ownership are eager to get back to winning. There's still an indelible prestige tied to the Pats' organization. That will fade fast if the product doesn't improve.
The Patriots will look different next season. Mac Jones is on his way out and there's no way Zappe is more than a momentary fill-in. New England will probably target Caleb Williams or Drake Maye near the top of next April's draft, giving Tomlin is exciting young talent to mold in the QB position.
Despite New England's pronounced struggles, Belichick and the Pats' coach-by-committee group has produced the NFL's No. 8-ranked defense. The Pats have the personnel to get stops and play competitive football if the offense can do anything other than flame out. Thursday night was a prime example. New England put together a couple solid drives with Zappe and the Steelers were left in the dust.
Tomlin extends the credibility of New England's coaching staff while bringing a more palatable track record of recent success than Belichick, whose outmoded and often self-centered approach has reached its logical conclusion in Foxboro.