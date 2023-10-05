3 Milwaukee Brewers to blame for NL Wild Card series loss to Arizona
The Milwaukee Brewers fell on Wednesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, thus ending their season. Before starting the offseason, there's plenty of blame to go around.
By Mark Powell
Corbin Burnes didn't pitch like an ace in Brewers Game 1 loss
Corbin Burnes wants to be paid like an ace in Milwaukee. He certainly had a problem with how he was treated during his arbitration hearing prior to last season, and let the media know about it. The Brewers saved under $1 million by essentially arguing against their starting pitcher in a courtroom.
“There’s no denying that the relationship was definitely hurt from what (transpired) over the last couple weeks. There’s really no way to get around that,” Burnes said. “When some of the things that are said … they basically put me in the forefront of the reason why we didn’t make the postseason last year. That’s something that probably didn’t need to be said.”
Burnes was gifted an opportunity in Game 1 to back up his words, but he fell flat on his face. The 28-year-old lasted only four innings and gave up five hits and four runs, good for a postseason ERA of nine. Yikes, indeed.
Milwaukee may shop Burnes this offseason, especially given his comments prior to spring training. His playoff performance won't help his value.