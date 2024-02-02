3 Milwaukee Brewers stars who won't be back after Corbin Burnes trade
The Milwaukee Brewers traded ace Corbin Burnes to the Orioles on Thursday night. What comes next won't be pretty.
By Mark Powell
2. Brewers should trade Devin Williams while they still can
Just a week ago it felt borderline unthinkable that the Brewers would trade away Devin Williams. Milwaukee had narrowly missed on Aroldis Chapman, per FanSided's Robert Murray, so they don't own a backup plan at closer. They also signed Rhys Hoskins to a two-year deal and showed little sign of trading away any of their star players, including Burnes in a contract year.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic agreed, even mentioning Williams as a possible trade candidate at the time with a caveat:
"Williams, who recently agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract with a $10.5 million club option for 2025, was a better financial fit...The Brewers lack an obvious internal candidate to replace him at closer. And their subsequent signing of free-agent first baseman Rhys Hoskins to a two-year, $34 million contract was the strongest indication yet that they plan to contend."
Yeah, about that! With Burnes gone, Milwaukee has a choice to make. If they choose to contend, then Williams stays as a valuable asset. If not, the Brewers can get the most out of him now or at the trade deadline with 1.5 years left on his deal. They don't want to risk repeating the mistakes of the Josh Hader trade.