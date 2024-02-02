3 Milwaukee Brewers stars who won't be back after Corbin Burnes trade
The Milwaukee Brewers traded ace Corbin Burnes to the Orioles on Thursday night. What comes next won't be pretty.
By Mark Powell
1. Freddy Peralta is next man up, but also valuable for Brewers front office
The fate of the Milwaukee Brewers pitching staff now falls on the arm of Freddy Peralta, who is signed for at least the next three seasons thanks to club options. Peralta is affordable for any organization, which means it will take a bigger trade package than the Burnes return to acquire him.
I'd be hard-pressed to believe that the Brewers would lose both Burnes and Peralta in the same offseason. However, if the plan is to tear this thing down, Matt Arnold may as well do it the right way.
Peralta was vaguely mentioned in trade talks prior to the Burnes deal. As previously noted, he likely would have been even more expensive than the former Brewers ace if only because of his contract. Burnes is set to be a free agent after the 2024 season and will test the market. He is a Scott Boras client, after all.
Even without Burnes, the Brewers are strong enough to contend in the NL Central this season. The acquisition of Hall and Ortiz should help in that regard. The rotation remains in decent shape behind Peralta, especially if Milwaukee can make a move or two. The bullpen, headlined by Williams, is no joke.
But Peralta is the kind of pitcher (especially on an affordable deal with multiple years of control) who can help set up the Brewers for years to come, and he may not fit Milwaukee's realistic World Series window following the Burnes trade.