3 Minnesota Vikings to blame for deflating SNF loss to Broncos
Yes, the Minnesota Vikings are shorthanded, but there's plenty of blame to go around for their Sunday Night Football loss to the Broncos.
By Mark Powell
The Minnesota Vikings have crashed back down to earth, at least for a week, despite the efforts of 'Passtronaut' Josh Dobbs. The Vikings are playing with a third-string quarterback who is performing well above his weight, so I will spare Dobbs from this list. The Vikings signal-caller was the primary reason Minnesota had won their last two games heading into a winnable Sunday night display against the Denver Broncos.
Yet, it was Minnesota's defense which faltered late, and Kirk Cousins wasn't around to bail them out this time. Cousins has been missed more than you may know, as Dobbs has helped mask some of the offense's inefficiencies since he was acquired. The lack of a true big-play threat is missing. Hopefully, Justin Jefferson will be back soon to help alongside Jordan Addison and TJ Hockenson, both of whom have largely been stellar, even in defeat.
Minnesota's hopes of winning the NFC North was essentially dashed with this loss. They are now 2.5 games behind the Detroit Lions, who won on Sunday in a heroic effort over the lowly Chicago Bears.
The Vikings offensive line deserves a lot of blame for not protecting Josh Dobbs
Dobbs has the escapability that many head coaches covet in their quarterback, but asking him to do it all is a bit much. The Vikings offensive line failed to provide Dobbs with consistent time to throw against the Broncos pass rush, and it showed. Denver had 10 quarterback hits on Dobbs to go along with two sacks. While the Broncos pass rush didn't always get home, they made an impact.
On the final drive of the game in particular, Dobbs was regularly running around the pocket, trying and failing to make a play on his own. On the last set of downs, he couldn't receive consistent time in the pocket, and thus was forced away from his receivers and even was called for a critical intentional grounding on third down, which set up a fourth-and-forever situation.
Dobbs could have played better, yes. He had an interception and a fumble. Still, we have to lower expectations some for a player who is on his fourth team since training camp. Dobbs is capable, but he is not Cousins. The o-line needs to provide him with more time if Minnesota is going to make a run to the playoffs.