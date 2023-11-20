3 Minnesota Vikings to blame for deflating SNF loss to Broncos
Yes, the Minnesota Vikings are shorthanded, but there's plenty of blame to go around for their Sunday Night Football loss to the Broncos.
By Mark Powell
Kevin O'Connell deserves blame for the Vikings offensive play-calling
As great as Josh Dobbs has been of late, he's still Josh Dobbs. Kevin O'Connell looked as though he schemed this game prep for Kirk Cousins, who is notably absent from the starting lineup.
O'Connell had Dobbs drop back over 32 times, and while the rushing attempts may suggest the Vikings ran the ball 36 times, keep in mind that eight of those were on Dobbs scrambles. Minnesota averaged 4.9 yards per rush on the game, and despite Alexander Mattison's struggles at times, he and Ty Chandler were able to find plenty of running room when they were handed the football consistently.
O'Connell is a creative play-caller at his best, but at his worst he can overdo it some. Dobbs is new to the Vikings system and will need time to assimilate fully. He's not there just yet, but another week of practice plus the potential return of Jefferson can help get him there.
Tonight wasn't O'Connell's night, and Vikings fans know it.