3 Minnesota Vikings who made the 53-man roster but didn’t deserve it
By Lior Lampert
Like the 31 other teams in the NFL, the Minnesota Vikings trimmed their roster from 90 to 53 players ahead of the roster cutdown deadline.
Releasing/waiving those who busted their tail in hopes of making the final 53-man group is undoubtedly the most unpleasant aspect of the job. Not only is it difficult for those who receive the heartbreaking news, but those who bear it dread this day.
Meanwhile, fans typically apprehend who's in and out well before Aug. 27. However, there are always a few shocking outcomes when the squads officially get announced. For the Vikings, it's astonishing to think these three players survived Minnesota's roster purge.
3. Michael Jurgens, C
It's pretty uncommon to see a team boast three centers on the roster, but the Vikings bucked that trend by retaining rookie Michael Jurgens.
Jurgens rounds out a trio of himself and veterans Garrett Bradbury and Dan Feeney. Albeit an unprecedented move, the 2024 seventh-round pick has experience at guard dating back to his collegiate days at Wake Forest. Perhaps that factored into Minnesota's decision-making process. Still, the 24-year-old hasn't particularly instilled confidence he could develop into a long-term piece of the Vikings' offensive line.
Pass blocking proved to be the central issue for Jurgens in his 145 preseason snaps. Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave him a 36.2 grade in that department, significantly lower than his 64.5 overall mark. He allowed two quarterback hits and three hurries, which was good for five total pressures.
While Jurgens fared considerably better in the run game (73.2), Minnesota has been one of the pass-happiest teams in football under head coach Kevin O'Connell. The 24-year-old's inadequate fit in the Vikings' offensive philosophy makes it puzzling he made the roster.
2. Brian Asamoah II, LB
A third-rounder in 2022, Brian Asamoah II has predominantly made his presence felt on special teams since entering the league. That presumably helped his case, though it's a perplexing outcome nonetheless.
Considering Asamoah regressed heavily in his sophomore campaign and has dealt with injuries in both seasons as a pro, he was already on thin ice. He didn't do much in his limited exhibition reps this offseason to justify sticking on the roster.
Asamoah produced 17 combined tackles (one for loss) and 1.5 sacks across 87 defensive preseason snaps. His Week 2 performance against the Cleveland Browns was brutal in virtually every facet of the game. PFF gave him below-average to especially unsatisfactory grades in run defense (42.9), tackling (27.8) and coverage (46.9). While he performed admirably in Minnesota's other two warmup contests, this showing felt like it could be enough to get him cut.
1. Akayleb Evans, CB
Despite revamping their secondary -- particularly their cornerback room -- Akayleb Evans made Minnesota's 53-man unit.
After signing seasoned vets like Stephon Gilmore, Fabian Moreau and Shaq Griffin, Minnesota has a relatively deep stable of corners. They also have standout Byron Murphy Jr., so there's not much space for Evans.
Not to mention, Evans had a dismal preseason. He gathered four tackles (one for loss) in 48 snaps. His substandard PFF grades reflected his shoddy efforts, specifically in coverage (35.3).
As a defensive back who saw zero special teams reps in 2023, Evans can't afford to be a traffic cone defensively. While he started 15 games for the Vikings last year, it was primarily out of necessity. But the front office has addressed the position this offseason, rendering the 2022 fourth-rounder futile.