3 MLB Draft two-way stars who dream of being the next Shohei Ohtani
The 2024 MLB Draft is only a few days away, and we are all checking out mock drafts to see what transpires in this year's draft. When it comes to the way the game is played today, every team wants to land the next Shohei Ohtani -- and every player wants to be like him. From Babe Ruth to Ohtani, the game is evolving to a point where we will be seeing more players becoming two-way players.
It is extremely rare to witness players that are not just capable of being two-way players as a pro. We often see it up to the high school level, but typically players focus on one position. Last year, we saw a record draft where eight prospects were selected as two-way players. While some of the prospects have given up the two-way possibility a year later, we will likely see a rise in those numbers and beat that record from last year.
There are three players that stand outwith the potential to be a two-way player as a major leaguer.
Jac Caglianone, Florida
The two-way Florida Gators star Jac Caglianone is expected to be selected somewhere in the top 10. Although it will be tough to become the highest Gator ever selected (Mike Zunino went No. 3 overall in 2012), Caglianone has high expectations for this draft. He is coming off a season where he made history at the plate as the only Southeastern Conference to hit 30 home runs in back-to-back seasons. In addition to that, he also hit .419, with 35 homeruns, and 72 RBIs.
As one of the best power hitters in this draft class, he can also fling it on the mound. Last season, he went 5-2, posted a 4.76 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, and finished second on the team in strikeouts with 83 in 73.2 innings pitched. It will be tough for a team to expect him to be a two-way player, but if there is a team within the top five or ten picks that doesn't mind the risk versus reward you get with a two-way player, Caglianone is the best available in this year's draft class.
Braden Montgomery, Texas A&M
Although the Aggies fell short in the 2024 College World Series, Braden Montgomery put together an incredible season that significantly raised his draft stock -- especially considering he had to miss the CWS Final against Tennessee due to his ankle injury.
Prior to his injury in the Super Regional, the outfielder averaged .322 at the plate, with 27 home runs and 85 RBIs. In those impressive efforts, he helped the Aggies have one of the programs' best seasons ever, and will likely be capped off with him becoming the highest Texas A&M draft pick.
Montgomery didn't pitch much in 2024, but still possesses a confidence on the mound to go with his velocity. He is capable of reaching up to 96MPH with his fastball and was recruited to Stanford to do both. He has seemed to shy away from the two-way player idea since early in the 2024 season, but he has the ability to do so, and if the right team drafts him and would like him to try it out, he is more than capable of playing both sides of the field.
Carson Benge, Oklahoma State
Carson Benge is coming off an incredible season as well for the Beavers. About eight years ago, he was watching his brother Garrett play at Oklahoma State and win the 2016 CWS, and watched him also get drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 2017 MLB Draft. Fast-forward to today, and Benge is days away from hearing his name called -- likely within the top 20 picks, according to MLB.com.
Benge has been successful both as a hitter and as a pitcher, but will likely remain a position player at the next level. Prior to the start of this season, Benge was asked about being a two-way player and what his preference is:
"Definitely enjoy hitting more," Benge said. "I love putting up runs, but when I'm pitching the games are always tight, there's too much that comes with being on the mound."
In 2024, Benge hit .335 at the plate, hit 18 homeruns, and a team-high 83 hits. He also went 3-2 record on the mound for the Beavers in 37 innings pitched and posted a 3.16 ERA, with a 1.00 WHIP in his 18 games appeared.
Although he has expressed in the past that he enjoys hitting more than pitching, he could be another name that a team could use as a two-way player. As a hitter, he projects to be a contact hitter with a little pop in his bat. He will hit for high exit velocities and get on base often. On the mound, he has an overpowering fastball that reaches the upper-90's, and an impressive slider that could earn him some time on the mound as well. If that right team lands this kid, they get potentially the next two-way star prospect.