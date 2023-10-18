Fansided

3 Montreal Canadiens who must make up for loss of Kirby Dach

After undergoing further testing, it was revealed the Canadiens center would miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL and MCL. Here are three teammates who need to step up.

By Jonathan Bailey

Ottawa Senators v Montreal Canadiens
Ottawa Senators v Montreal Canadiens / Minas Panagiotakis/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 3
Next

2. Alex Newhook

Slafkovsky's linemate and new center Newhook is already on his second chance at life in the NHL, and the Canadiens promptly rewarded their newly-acquired RFA with a four-year, $11.6 million contract upon arrival.

Newhook was drafted 16th overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Draft, and although he's managed to establish himself as a regular NHLer over the last few seasons, he hasn't quite lived up to his draft status. The 22-year-old scored a career-high 33 points in 71 games back in the 2021-22 season but took a big step back last year with only 30 in 82 games.

With the Canadiens giving him a second chance and a fresh opportunity, Newhook needs to take advantage and consistently show the offensive skill and dynamism that got him drafted four years ago. Like Slafkovsky, Newhook is still a young player in the NHL, but he's been around the superstars that his linemate has not — Stanley Cup pedigree and all. This season could define who Newhook is as an NHL player.

Home/Montreal Canadiens