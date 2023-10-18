3 Montreal Canadiens who must make up for loss of Kirby Dach
After undergoing further testing, it was revealed the Canadiens center would miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL and MCL. Here are three teammates who need to step up.
2. Alex Newhook
Slafkovsky's linemate and new center Newhook is already on his second chance at life in the NHL, and the Canadiens promptly rewarded their newly-acquired RFA with a four-year, $11.6 million contract upon arrival.
Newhook was drafted 16th overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Draft, and although he's managed to establish himself as a regular NHLer over the last few seasons, he hasn't quite lived up to his draft status. The 22-year-old scored a career-high 33 points in 71 games back in the 2021-22 season but took a big step back last year with only 30 in 82 games.
With the Canadiens giving him a second chance and a fresh opportunity, Newhook needs to take advantage and consistently show the offensive skill and dynamism that got him drafted four years ago. Like Slafkovsky, Newhook is still a young player in the NHL, but he's been around the superstars that his linemate has not — Stanley Cup pedigree and all. This season could define who Newhook is as an NHL player.