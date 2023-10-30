3 more Boston Red Sox who won't be back in 2024 thanks to Craig Breslow
The Boston Red Sox hired Craig Breslow to replace Chaim Bloom in the baseball operations department. Breslow has a lot of work to do already.
By Mark Powell
Red Sox should let Dinelson Lamet walk
The Red Sox signed Dinelson Lamet to a minor-league deal in August. Lamet made several starts in Worcester, posting an ERA under four and earning himself a call-up. In his only outing with the big-league team, Lamet was lit up, and posted an ERA of 13.50. Lamet was once viewed as one of the best young pitching prospects in baseball. However, he flamed out with San Diego, failed to live up to his potential in Colorado and now is on the outs in Boston.
Lamet will find another home before next spring because of his potential, but he can only receive opportunities on his past for so long. Eventually, he will have to prove himself in the majors again. His best season was arguably his rookie year in San Diego, which was 2017.
Lamet had the right to reject his outright assignment, and the Red Sox essentially got him for free, as the Rockies were on the hook for the remainder of his 2023 contract regardless of how things went in Boston. But make no mistake about it -- he will not be back.