3 more Chicago Cubs who won't be back in 2025 and why
The 2024 Chicago Cubs were quite a let down by the time the dust settled on the season. They once had postseason aspirations, but they eventually came up just a few steps short. Their 2025 roster could look quite different than the 2024 roster that missed the postseason.
Zachary Rotman of FanSided has already put together a good start to a list of Cubs that won't be back in 2025. He named Nate Pearson, Jorge Lopez, Kyle Hendricks and Shawn Armstrong as players that won't be back in 2025 for various reasons.
We will expand on that list with three additional Chicago Cubs that won't be back on the roster next year for a multitude of different reasons.
3. Patrick Wisdom's days could be numbered with the Cubs
The days of the Chicago Cubs accepting anything below average are over. They need bats that are going to come into their lineup and be impact pieces. Anything less shouldn't and can't be accepted if the Cubs want to compete in the NL Central. The Cardinals, Brewers, Reds and Pirates will all be gunning for postseason spots next season. Chicago needs a full roster of competitive players.
Sadly for the Cubs, fan favorite veteran Patrick Wisdom just isn't a competitive piece anymore. Wisdom slugged at least 20 home runs in each of his first three full seasons, but he doesn't appear as if he will make it to double digits this season. On the year, Wisdom is slashing .178/.246/.408 in less than 100 games.
With Chicago expected to be very aggressive in the free agent market, there won't be room on the roster for players that hit well below .200. Wisdom is a talented player, but he's 33 years old and he might be past his prime at this point.
Chicago has Isaac Paredes and prospect Matt Shaw that are looking to play the corner infield spots for the next couple of years. With the Cubs being aggressive in free agency, there won't be a spot for Wisdom next year.
2. Catcher Christian Bethancourt likely won't be back with the Cubs in 2025
The Cubs have a few holes that they're going to look to fill this offseason. The most obvious void, specifically in their starting lineup, is their catcher. Over the course of the season, just about every catching option that they sent out there was an offensive liability, led by Miguel Amaya and Christian Bethancourt. Amaya is still young and improving, so his spot is likely safe. Bethancourt is 33, so the Cubs will likely look to improve from him.
Bethancourt slashed .215/.248/.378 in 61 games this season, though he has been much improved since joining the Cubs. He's hitting over .300 in his short stint with Chicago, but the Cubs likely look at him as a band-aid rather than somebody they would bring back next year.
Chicago will have free agency to improve their catching depth as well as the eventual call up of top five prospect, Moises Ballesteros, who's the best catching prospect in Chicago's farm system. Ballesteros looks to have the potential to be the catcher of the future in Chicago.
Either way, Chicago will find a better option than Bethancourt. They will proceed with a duo of catchers that includes Miguel Amaya but not Bethancourt. The only way he's back with the Cubs is on a minor league deal.
1. Cody Bellinger's days with Chicago could be coming to an end
The first two players on this list were likely to be missing from the 2025 Cubs roster because Chicago wouldn't want them back. The last player on this list is here because he might not want to come back. Either that, or Chicago won't be able to come to terms on a contract with the individual.
Of course, the player that I'm speaking of is Cubs utility man, Cody Bellinger. Bellinger has been a great member of the Cubs, but he has had contract issues with the Cubs in the past.
Last offseason, the Cubs and Bellinger struggled to come to terms on a deal, ultimately coming to terms late in the offseason process. Bellinger had another good season, slashing .267/.326/.431 with 18 home runs in 127 games. He will likely opt out of his contract and look for a larger deal in free agency, testing his luck on the open market.
Chicago has so many holes that they need to address in free agency that they may not be able to afford Bellinger for over $30 million a year. If he gets a contract like that from another team, he's as good as gone because Chicago might not be willing to match it.