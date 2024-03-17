3 more Cowboys who won't be back after Tyron Smith signs with Jets
Tyron Smith is just one of many Dallas Cowboys players who won't be back. These three players will join him in departing.
2) Stephon Gilmore, Cowboys CB
The Cowboys acquired Stephon Gilmore for just a fifth-round pick and he was quite good for Dallas. He might not be the superstar number one corner he once was, but he still proved to be more than capable as a starter.
The 33-year-old appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and had a strong year, recording two interceptions and setting a career-high with 68 tackles.
While Gilmore is certainly a player worth bringing back, the Cowboys probably should not do that. The biggest reason for that is because they're fine without him. DaRon Bland led the league with nine interceptions and five defensive touchdowns in just his second NFL season. He'll be lined up at the cornerback position alongside Trevon Diggs, who should be back and healthy coming off a torn ACL.
Having Bland and Diggs as the starting corners means that the Cowboys don't need to and shouldn't pay Gilmore the money he's going to be commanding on the open market. That, and the fact that it's probably not a great idea to give big money to a 33-year-old cornerback make it unlikely Gilmore makes a return to Dallas unless he's willing to take a major pay cut.