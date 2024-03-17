Fansided

3 more Cowboys who won't be back after Tyron Smith signs with Jets

Tyron Smith is just one of many Dallas Cowboys players who won't be back. These three players will join him in departing.

By Zachary Rotman

Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith (77) during training camp at / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
1) Michael Gallup, Cowboys WR

The Cowboys made a move many were expecting the team to make, releasing Michael Gallup to clear up some cap space. Losing Gallup hurts as the Cowboys don't have much to turn to when it comes to wide receivers outside of superstar CeeDee Lamb, but Dallas was able to save a good amount of cap by cutties ties with Gallup who has struggled to find any sort of consistency in Dallas.

In the 2019 season, Gallup looked like a star in the making, putting up 1,107 yards and scoring six touchdowns in 14 games. Doing that in his second NFL season as the team's WR2 behind Amari Cooper was quite impressive. Unfortunately, he hasn't come close to that level of production since.

This past season was easily Gallup's least productive in the NFL. The 28-year-old was able to appear in all 17 games but had just 34 receptions for 418 yards and two touchdowns. Even Brandin Cooks, a receiver who had a down year himself, outperformed Gallup.

Where the Cowboys will find an upgrade in their receiver room remains to be seen, but it's a must for this team to get over the hump in the playoffs. As for Gallup, hopefully a fresh start elsewhere can help him revive his career.

