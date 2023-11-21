3 more former Yankees who could retire in 2024 after Zack Britton hangs it up
Former New York Yankee Zack Britton has retired from Major League Baseball. Which three former Yankees could be next to leave their playing days behind?
By Marci Rubin
Zack Britton announced his retirement in an exclusive with Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic (subscription required). Britton played 12 MLB seasons, pitching for the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees. While he was undeniably at his best during his years in Baltimore, the Yankees got a few strong seasons out of the elite lefty reliever before he was hampered by injuries toward the end of his career. Britton is a two-time All-Star with 154 career saves, a 3.13 career ERA, and 532 strikeouts.
Announcements of retirements will trickle in throughout the offseason. A few former Yankees nearing the end of their careers have expressed a desire to continue playing in 2024, but circumstances could force them to hang it up as well.
1. David Robertson
38-year-old David Robertson’s MLB career has spanned 16 seasons and six different teams. Notably, Robertson became a World Series Champion in 2009 and an All Star in 2011 with the Yankees. He currently has a career 2.90 ERA, 1,055 strikeouts, and 175 career saves.
In 2023, Robertson played for the New York Mets under a one-year contract. The Mets traded Robertson to the Miami Marlins ahead of the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline. Robertson became a free agent at the conclusion of the 2023 season.
While he still needs to secure a contract for 2024, Robertson has enough gas left in the tank. Will he play in 2024 or will he hang up his cleats before then? “If the opportunity is right, if everything works in my favor I would probably take the opportunity,” he said in September per the New York Post, “but if not I am not going to.” Robertson is nearing the end of his MLB career but hasn’t yet decided what’s next.