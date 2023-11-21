3 more former Yankees who could retire in 2024 after Zack Britton hangs it up
Former New York Yankee Zack Britton has retired from Major League Baseball. Which three former Yankees could be next to leave their playing days behind?
By Marci Rubin
2. Josh Donaldson
Despite his career being filled with numerous accomplishments, few recent Yankees have frustrated fans more than Josh Donaldson. The 37-year-old third baseman has played for seven MLB teams since 2010. He’s a three-time All-Star, 2015 AL MVP, and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner. He has 279 career home runs, 816 RBIs, and a .261 career batting average.
Donaldson was traded to the Yankees by the Minnesota Twins ahead of the 2022 season. In addition to his attitude, Donaldson’s poor play during his time in the Bronx angered fans who felt Brian Cashman made a mistake by trading away Gio Urshela. Donaldson was plagued with injuries during his time in New York. Clearly past his prime, he hit .222 in 2022 and .142 in 2023 with the Yankees. Donaldson was released on August 29, 2023 and subsequently was picked up by the Milwaukee Brewers.
Currently a free agent, Donaldson is searching for a place to play. He told Josh Wegman of The Score that if he does play in 2024, it would be his last season. Would a team be willing to give him that chance considering his abysmal 2023? Playing one more season would give Donaldson the opportunity to end his career on a better note.