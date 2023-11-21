3 more former Yankees who could retire in 2024 after Zack Britton hangs it up
Former New York Yankee Zack Britton has retired from Major League Baseball. Which three former Yankees could be next to leave their playing days behind?
By Marci Rubin
3. Andrew McCutchen
Outfielder Andrew McCutcheon has played for five teams since 2009. His time in the Bronx was very short-lived. He was traded to the Yankees by the San Francisco Giants on August 31, 2018 after he cleared waivers. McCutchen’s time in pinstripes ended in the ALDS on October 9, 2018. McCutchen is a five-time All Star, 2013 NL MVP, a Gold Glove Award winner, and a four-time Silver Slugger. He has a .276/.369/.465 career slash line, 1,045 RBIs, and 299 career home runs.
In 2023, McCutchen signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the team that drafted him back in 2005. He played for the Pirates from 2009-2017. McCutchen partially tore his achilles tendon in September, ending his season. Perhaps his season-ending injury will factor into the 37-year-old’s decision to play in 2024.
Now that he’s had a taste of returning to his original team, McCutchen wants to end his career in Pittsburgh. “I don't want to do it anywhere else,” he told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (subscription required) in May. “I don't want to continue my career on another team." If another year with the Pirates isn’t in the cards, will McCutchen retire this offseason after all? It isn’t always the case for all players, but going out on his own terms would be ideal.
Each of these three former Yankees are getting close to the end of their playing careers. 2024 could be their last season.