3 more Houston Astros who won't be back after ALCS Game 7
Is the Houston Astros dynasty done?
It's officially official. The Houston Astros will not be repeating as World Series champions. The Astros lost Game 7 of the ALCS against the rival Rangers in embarrassing fashion and had to watch Texas celebrate on their home turf.
Now, as we head to the offseason, Houston has some difficult decisions to make as they attempt to reload for another pursuit of another World Series title. Dusty Baker is one of many Astros who won't be back in 2024. The Astros will need to find a new manager while also improving their roster. Replacing these three players shouldn't be too difficult, at least.
Houston Astros who won't be back: Jon Singleton
Jon Singleton had an interesting 2023 season. He began the year in the Brewers organization before being DFA'd in June. After clearing waivers, he had the option to go down to the minors in Milwaukee's organization or elect free agency. Singleton chose the latter and wound up signing a minor league deal to join the team that gave him his first shot in the majors, the Houston Astros.
Singleton was one of the top prospects in all of baseball when he was with the Astros. He was so good, in fact, that the team inked him on a five-year extension worth $10 million of guaranteed money before he even got promoted to the majors. After some struggles in the majors and several drug-related suspensions, Houston wound up parting ways with Singleton in 2018. To see him resurface with the Astros this season was really neat.
After a little over one month in the minors, the Astros decided to promote Singleton in August. Unfortunately for Singleton, when given the chance to play he really didn't do much. He had 12 hits in 62 at-bats, posting an OPS+ of 73 in 25 regular season appearances with the Astros. He did earn a spot on the bench for the Astros playoff run but had just two plate appearances. He struck out in a key spot in Game 6 of the ALCS that helped Texas force a Game 7.
The Astros will want to improve their bench, and they can do a whole lot better than Jon Singleton for that. Great story, not good enough of a player.