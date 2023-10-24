3 more Houston Astros who won't be back after ALCS Game 7
Is the Houston Astros dynasty done?
Houston Astros who won't be back: Jake Meyers
Two third of the Astros outfield is as good as it gets in the game. Kyle Tucker is a perenial MVP candidate, and Chas McCormick broke out in a huge way, becoming one of the best center fielders in baseball in 2023. The third outfield spot, however, is where things get tricky.
Yordan Alvarez can play left field if the Astros need it, but the Astros would be better off with him being the primary DH. Michael Brantley played some left field when he was healthy, but staying on the field has been a major issue the last couple of years for him and he's set to hit free agency.
Jake Meyers was a guy Houston thought would be in their plans, but he simply hasn't developed into a good enough hitter to play every day. Meyers can hit lefties, but his .646 OPS against righties is hard to overcome. Using Meyers as a trade piece to get Houston a better outfielder or even another arm wouldn't be the worst idea.
Outside of Cody Bellinger who is going to make more money than Houston would probably feel comfortable spending, the outfield market isn't super exciting. Trading away Meyers who is a 27-year-old center fielder with tons of team control in exchange for a veteran who can help this team win now makes some sense.