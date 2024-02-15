3 more Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champions who won't be back in 2024
These three Chiefs can be added to the long list of players who won't be back for a chance to three-peat.
2) Blaine Gabbert won't be back for the Chiefs in 2024
Blaine Gabbert did not work out as a first-round pick after being selected by the Jaguars in 2011, but has had an ideal situation working as a backup quarterback in recent years.
Gabbert spent three seasons with the Buccaneers, all three of which he got to back up the greatest quarterback of all-time, Tom Brady. He won a Super Bowl holding the clipboard in the 2020 season. Gabbert signed a one-year deal this past offseason to make the move from the current GOAT to potentially the future GOAT, and got to hold the clipboard for the eventual Super Bowl Champion Chiefs.
Gabbert made two appearances for the Chiefs this season and started one game. He got the nod in Week 18 against the Chargers with Kansas City having their postseason spot solidified but did not play very well against the Chargers, completing just 50% of his passes for 154 yards and throwing an interception. The Chiefs did win a low-scoring game that day, 13-12.
The veteran could return for another year if the Chiefs want him back, but Kansas City already has Ian Book on the books as a backup quarterback option. Perhaps they won't be desperate to bring the 34-year-old back in addition. They can probably find a better option anyway.