3 more New England Patriots who won’t be back after Mac Jones trade
The New England Patriots traded Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. These three players can join him on the flight out of Boston.
By Mark Powell
1. DeVante Parker is good as gone for Patriots
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots have given Parker the opportunity to speak with other teams and seek a trade. If he can't find a trade partner, the Pats are likely to release him by Wednesday.
Parker played in 13 games for the Patriots last season, but caught just 33 passes for 394 yards. The Boston Herald reported that Parker may be on the trade block. Smith-Schuster, who also made an appearance on this list, has far too much money left on his contract to receive compensation back in return.
"Parker and Smith-Schuster could be headed out. Between the two, Parker is more likely toearn a late-round pick in return, while trading Smith-Schuster may require the Patriots to attach a draft pick to convince another front office to take on his contract."
Parker carries a very reasonable cap hit as compared to Smith-Schuster, but the Patriots can still save money by cutting him prior to Wednesday, which explains their urgency.