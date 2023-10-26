3 more Philadelphia Phillies who won't be back in 2024
The Philadelphia Phillies roster should look much different in 2024, as Dave Dombrowksi knows he has a lot of work to do this winter.
By Mark Powell
Drew Ellis will not be back with the Phillies next season
The Phillies don't have many other free agents this offseason, but Ellis is one of them. Ellis was relegated to Triple-A late in the year, as he’s hit just .157/295/.269 in his major league career, in just 129 plate appearances. Ellis has played far better at Triple-A, and at this point in his career, that may be his ceiling.
The Phils selected the contract of Orion Kerkering and let Ellis walk, though they did bring him back to play for LeHigh Valley. It remains to be seen if he is in their long-term plans, but either way it will not be on the MLB roster, which is the entire purpose of this article.