3 more Philadelphia Phillies who won't be back in 2024
The Philadelphia Phillies roster should look much different in 2024, as Dave Dombrowksi knows he has a lot of work to do this winter.
By Mark Powell
Scott Kingery could be let go by the Phillies this offseason
Scott Kingery was once one of the most exciting prospects in the Phillies system. Yet, he's never lived up to his potential, in part due to injury. With a $13 million club option potentially due his way, why in the world would Dave Dombrowski not let him loose?
Unfortunately, this is the tough part of the business. Dombrowski and the Phillies need every dime they can get to improve via free agency or trade -- let alone $13 million. That money could turn into two high-profile relief pitchers, or a middle of the rotation starter. For a team that lacks pitching, or could be losing Aaron Nola, it's worth asking whether holding onto Kingery is worth it.
Kingery has long been overlooked in the Phillies system, and played just one game this season. Sometimes a fresh start can do a former top prospect some good, and that would appear to be the case here. Kingery ought to take his talents elsewhere and get a real chance to compete in spring training.