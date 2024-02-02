3 more sluggers Blue Jays must add after Justin Turner signing
The Toronto Blue Jays finally added some pop to their lineup with Justin Turner. Why stop there?
2. Blue Jays should try to re-sign Matt Chapman
Matt Chapman is one of the best position players left on the board. He struggled at the plate for Toronto last season, but there are positive indicators that help establish optimism for the future — primarily his 100th percentile hard-hit rate of 56.3 percent. Pair that with a high barrel percentage (16.8) in the 98th percentile, and there's reason to believe Chapman's power numbers are due for positive regression in 2024.
He slashed .240/.330/.424 with 17 home runs and 54 RBI in 509 AB for the Blue Jays last season. He is going to command a significant long-term contract and he, too, is right-handed. Toronto would probably love to swap out Chapman for an impactful lefty — that's probably why he's unsigned to date — but at a certain point, it's difficult to justify letting such an integral player walk.
In addition to potential improvement at the plate, Chapman is a four-time Gold Glove winner at third base. He defends the toughest position in baseball at the highest possible level. Toronto can throw Turner at third from time to time, or rely on Cavan Biggio, but neither stacks up to Chapman. Especially not in the field.
Chapman already has an established relationship with the players, coaches, and fanbase. Toronto initially wanted to keep Chapman, but the Turner deal complicates the matter. Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, six teams are interested in Chapman — including the Giants, Yankees, and Cubs. If the Blue Jays don't buckle down and submit a solid offer soon, he's going to walk.