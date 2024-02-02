3 more sluggers Blue Jays must add after Justin Turner signing
The Toronto Blue Jays finally added some pop to their lineup with Justin Turner. Why stop there?
1. Blue Jays can land the biggest fish left in Cody Bellinger
There has been buzz connecting Cody Bellinger to the Blue Jays all offseason. He's still favored to re-sign in Chicago, but the Cubs are sure taking their sweet time. Bellinger is a client of Scott Boras. He wants a long-term contract with north of $200 million guaranteed. That is a steep price considering Bellinger's volatile output over the last few seasons, but he was mesmerizing for the Cubs in 2023. We saw more than a hint of the player that won National League MVP in 2019. If Bellinger is truly back to his old ways, he will be worth every penny.
For Toronto, it's the perfect fit. Bellinger is competent in centerfield and at first base. Also, he's a lefty — the true alternate-side powerhouse Toronto's lineup presently lacks. The 28-year-old slashed .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBI in 499 AB last season. The raw production is undeniable, nor is Bellinger's track record as a two-time All-Star, Gold Glove winner, and NLCS MVP.
On the flip side, there are red flags on every team's radar. Bellinger's hard-hit rate (31.4 percent) landed in the 10th percentile last season. Most major predictive models expect him to decline drastically in 2024. Bellinger's struggles in 2021 and 2022 were justifiably chalked up to injuries and misfortune, but it's hard to express total confidence in Bellinger maintaining last season's level of production. Without total confidence, $200 million is a lot to gamble.
Still, with how dominant Bellinger was before the injuries, last season did not come out of the blue. If Bellinger is operating at his peak, his next contract will look just fine. If the Blue Jays are willing to bet on talent and hand-in-glove fit, Toronto has the money to get a deal across the finish line. The Cubs continue to resist Bellinger's asking price and spring training is right around the corner. A reunion is far from guaranteed. Toronto can still play spoiler.