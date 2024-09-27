3 more Toronto Blue Jays who won't be back in 2025 and why
The Toronto Blue Jays were a complete letdown of a team in 2024. But they're talented enough that they don't need a big rebuild in order to compete in 2025. They were able to keep most of their team together as they headed into the offseason, but some change will inevitably need to happen. FanSided's Christopher Kline put together a list of changes for the Blue Jays to make, including naming Bo Bichette, Chris Bassitt and manager John Schneider as three members of the 2024 Jays who shouldn't be back next season.
Today, we'll expand that list a bit. Here are three additional players who won't be back in Toronto next year—and why they need to go.
3. RHP Dillon Tate
The Toronto Blue Jays claimed right-handed pitcher Dillon Tate off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles this year. Tate has barely thrown for the Blue Jays, but in his time with the Orioles, he wasn't really a reliable bullpen option. He had an ERA closer to 5.00 than 4.00 with the Orioles.
The Blue Jays are going to need to roster nothing but competitive pitchers if they want a chance to win the AL East and make the postseason next year. They're in a division with some of the bigger powerhouses around the league. Below-average pitching gets exposed quickly.
And sadly, that's exactly what Tate is at this point. He's now on the wrong side of 30 and not producing at the level that a postseason bullpen arm would be expected to. The Blue Jays aren't attached to him after this year, so I fully expect them to just let Tate walk in free agency, opening a roster spot for a more talented, higher-potential arm.
Toronto is going to need to roster the best players that they can afford if they want to compete with the Yankees and Orioles for the AL East.
2. RHP Erik Swanson
Erik Swanson is in a very similar situation to Dillon Tate, but Swanson may have a leash a bit longer than Tate does. While Tate's time with the Blue Jays is likely over, cut and dry, Swanson may have earned a bit more lenience by being a competitive piece in 2023.
In 2023, Swanson posted a sub-3.00 ERA out of the bullpen for Toronto. It came after he posted a sub-2.00 ERA in 2022 with the Mariners. So the talent and ability are definitely there for Swanson, but he just didn't showcase it in 2024.
This year, Swanson posted a 5.26 ERA in 44 appearances for Toronto. He was allowing a ton of home runs and he was walking more guys than he typically does. But his proven track record as a competitor could save him.
There is a chance that Toronto gives Swanson some leeway, but it might be a very short leash. In all likelihood, the Blue Jays will let him walk in free agency, especially if the arbitration price is higher than they want. Toronto has expectations set way too high to roster a player in their bullpen who can't compete at the highest level. For that reason, Swanson and Tate won't be back in 2025.
1. OF George Springer
The final player on this list was a bit more difficult to determine. The top two players are layups. Tate and Swanson were both bad last year, and they're entering their final year of arbitration. The Blue Jays can cut them without having to worry too much about it. Simple as that. The final player on this list is still attached to almost $50 million over the next two years. That's George Springer.
The Blue Jays are going to need to find a way to clear Springer's contract from their books, one way or another. Last year, he slashed .219/.301/.372 with 19 home runs and 19 doubles. Those are decent numbers, to some, but they're not $24 million a year kind of numbers.
Toronto is going to be doing a ton of spending in the next few months. They need to extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr., first and foremost. That's going to be very expensive, making him the highest-paid player on the team by a wide margin. And then, Toronto is expected to be aggressive in free agency, targeting players like Juan Soto or Corbin Burnes who aren't going to come cheap.
Every dollar matters this offseason. If the Blue Jays can dump Springer to a worse team and get off of half of his contract, they would be much better off.