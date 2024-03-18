3 most important takeaways from Week 1 of the 2024 NWSL season
If that is what we're in store for going forward, well, this season is going to be something else. Six games. 23 goals. One draw. Here are our three biggest takeaways from the weekend's action.
3. North Carolina's attack is going to be just fine without Kerolin
Even without the presence of the defending league MVP, Kerolin in the frontline in week one, Sean Nahas' attack was humming. The club picked up right where it left off last year, building from that solid identity Nahas already established. The incomings of Ashley Sanchez, and Bianca St Georges among others only extenuated the style that has become synonymous with North Carolina Courage. It was a fitting way to honor the former No. 5, Sam Mewis, putting five past the defending NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year.
The club put the same amount of shots on target as Houston Dash managed in total on home soil. Tyler Lussi and Sanchez were energetic going forward while Denise O'Sullivan pulled the strings in the middle. Washington fans had a not-so-good weekend watching two of its core pieces of the past succeed in new colors.
Just four of NC's 19 shots came from outside the 18-yard box as it was able to break Houston down with relative ease, particularly in the second half. Newcomer Feli Rauch along with Haley Hopkins make their marks on the left flank in the Courage's flexible 4-3-3 formation. The Courage did not add all that much from last year. It was all about finding those puzzle pieces that fit into the kind of football Nahas' crew played in 2023. It's only one match but without the ex-league MVP, it's clear that NC can still find ways to shred an opposition's defense.
Match week #2 in the NWSL begins on Friday, March 22 when Angel City FC travel to Florida for Orland's home opener at 8:00 p.m. EST on Amazon Prime Video.