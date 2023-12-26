3 most likely Blake Snell destinations after Yoshinbu Yamamoto signing
Blake Snell should receive plenty of interest after Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed with the Dodgers.
With Yoshinobu Yamamoto finally off the market, the free agency market should finally move. At least that's what's being reported. Yamamoto was the best starting pitcher available after Shohei Ohtani made his decision, and opted to join Ohtani in Los Angeles with the Dodgers.
Yamamoto being off the board means the attention in the starting pitching market will now turn to the remaining high-end starters. Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery are really the only ones who fit the bill in that regard, with Snell being the better of the two.
He has his shortcomings for sure, but Snell just won the NL Cy Young award. His second Cy Young in the last six seasons. The former San Diego Padres ace is going to get a ton of interest now with Yamamoto off the board with these three teams looking like the favorites to get him.
3) Blake Snell could be the big free agent signing the Giants have been waiting for
The last couple of offseasons have seen the San Francisco Giants beg for the high-end free agents to take their money but they've failed to convince them. They were close with Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa last offseason but couldn't close the deal. They were in on Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinonbu Yamamoto until they weren't.
The Giants did sign Jung Hoo Lee, but he isn't quite the high-end free agent the Giants have been waiting to sign. Snagging the reigning NL Cy Young award winner does give the Giants the starpower they've been lacking.
The Giants are one of many teams that needs starting pitching help. Logan Webb is great as is Alex Cobb, but the rest of their rotation leaves a lot to be desired. Kyle Harrison should be good as a highly-touted prospect but is an unproven commodity. Pitchers like Ross Stripling and Anthony DeSclafani have been good in the past, but are coming off rough seasons.
With the Giants only having two starters they can realistically count on, Blake Snell is an addition Farhan Zaidi needs to prioritize. Without him it's a lot of wishful thinking.