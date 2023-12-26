3 most likely Blake Snell destinations after Yoshinbu Yamamoto signing
Blake Snell should receive plenty of interest after Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed with the Dodgers.
1) The Cubs are running out of impactful options
The Chicago Cubs were expected to be big players this offseason after narrowly missing out on the playoffs this past season and signing Craig Counsell to a record-setting contract to be their new manager. We've heard the Cubs involved with several high-profile names on the free agency and trade market including Ohtani and to a lesser extent, Yamamoto.
The Cubs have done absolutely nothing of importance since bringing Counsell aboard which has Cubs fans worried that this could be another offseason Jed Hoyer fails to deliver the goods. What makes matters worse is a pair of key pieces to the Cubs success this past season, Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman, are free agents who can depart at any moment.
Signing another starter like Blake Snell to pair with Justin Steele at the top of their rotation makes a lot of sense, especially with Stroman likely gone. As of now the Cubs rotation can be considered a weakness with not much to get excited about other than Steele.
Veterans Kyle Hendricks and Jameson Taillon are fine mid-rotation arms, and the Cubs also have young, promising arms like Jordan Wicks and Javier Assad. Still, Chicago lacks an established second starter, and that's where Blake Snell would step in.
The Cubs have a need in the rotation and the money to spend to make it happen. After whiffing on several key players this offseason, Snell could be the answer to Cubs fans prayers.