3 most shocking stats from Cowboys demolition of Giants for second time
The Cowboys made the Giants look like amateurs in the easiest of clean sweeps.
The Dallas Cowboys annihilated the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon, making good on their status as the clear favorites in this Week 10 matchup. This game was never even close, as the Cowboys were up 38-0 at the half, with the Giants scoring some garbage-time consolation points to make the scoreline a slightly more palatable 49-17.
Yet this wasn't even the most embarrassing result the Giants suffered against the Cowboys, as Dallas dominated them 40-0 earlier this season.
Both scorelines themselves are shocking enough for Giants fans to look at, but here are three more statistics that stood out in the aftermath of Dallas' latest drubbing of their division rivals.
Dak Prescott nearly perfect
TQBR is not to be confused with QB Rating. It is a statistic developed by ESPN that measures quarterback performance and is more weighted based on how each play helped a team situationally, with the score scaled so that 0 is the absolute worst and 100 is the absolute best. A score of 50 is exactly average. Basically, a quarterback is never supposed to actually reach 0 or 100 even in a single game, because a score of 100 is literal perfection. That means Dak Prescott was so good against the Giants that he was almost literally perfect.
Of course, you don't need a fancy metric to tell you that. Look at the basic box score. Prescott completed 26 of 35 passes for 404 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception. He averaged 11.5 yards per attempt. You'd think he would have hit a perfect 100 if it weren't for that one lonesome pick blighting the box score.
CeeDee Lamb makes history
CeeDee Lamb is on pace for well over 1,500 receiving yards this season as he continues to get better and better each season by like 200 yards of receiving. He's truly exploding this season with Brandin Cooks by his side, and while Cooks had more yards at 173, Lamb had 151 yards of his own on a team-high 11 receptions.
The combination of 10+ catches and 150+ yards now makes it three games straight that Lamb has reached both benchmarks, and that is the first time in NFL history that a wide receiver has accomplished this feat. It's incredible to think that out of all the amazing wideouts we have seen in the modern era, it has taken until 2023 for Lamb to do this. Monster.
Awful Giants offense
Following this latest defeat, the Giants' average points per game actually went up to 11.8, considering they finessed enough garbage-time points to hit 17 against Dallas. If it weren't for those mercy points, the Giants' points per game average would be closer to that beyond the abysmal mark set by the St. Louis Rams.
By the way, the Rams went 1-15 that season with a past-it Marc Bulger, Kyle Boller, and Keith Null (major bonus points if you remember him) combining for a 64.0 QB Rating. Well, at least the Giants have two wins this season, and as underwhelming as Daniel Jones is as the "leader" of the league's worst offense, he's still not as inept as those guys were for the '09 Rams. For the Giants' sake, hopefully, they don't become The Worst Show on Turf.