3 most underpaid players on the Atlanta Braves roster for 2024 season
Alex Anthopoulos is one of the best general managers in baseball based on his great contracts.
By John Buhler
2. Orlando Arcia is only making $2 million through maybe 2026 season
Orlando Arcia had a breakout season of sorts with the Braves only a year ago. His terrific first half in his first full season as the Atlanta starting shortstop resulted in him being an NL starter in the All-Star game. Arcia's defense and clutch hitting were a welcomed addition after Alex Anthopoulos let hometown Dansby Swanson walk in his free agency. Everyone thought it was Vaughn Grissom's job.
Well, Anthopoulos pulled a fast one on us. He was proven right, as Arcia was the far better player for Atlanta this past season, enough to the point where Grissom was dealt to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Chris Sale only a few weeks ago. Arcia got a new multi-year contract with Atlanta, but it is chump change when compared to the other Braves starters. He is only making $2 million this year.
Arcia actually made more last season at $2.3 million than he will this year and next at $2 million. Atlanta has the ability to extend a club option for 2026. Assuming the Braves go in that direction, Arcia will not be hitting unrestricted free agency until 2027. At that point, he will be 32 years old. To have a potential All-Star at shortstop for the next three years at only $2 million annually is a steal!
It was perfect timing by Anthopoulos, as Arcia wanted security and an opportunity to start in Atlanta.