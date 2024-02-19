3 most underpaid players on the Atlanta Braves roster for 2024 season
Alex Anthopoulos is one of the best general managers in baseball based on his great contracts.
By John Buhler
1. Ozzie Albies is only making $7 million annually up until maybe 2027
While much will be made about Ronald Acuña Jr.'s contract, he is still making fairly good money, all things considered. He will be pulling in at least $17 million each of the next three years, as well as potentially the next two after that because of club options. However, the same cannot be said for his best friend on the team in second baseman Ozzie Albies. What he is making might make you cry...
Albies is entering his second season of making $7 million annually. He will make that again next year before his first of two club options kick in for the same amount. Odds are, Albies will not even make eight figures until 2028 ahead of his age-31 season. We are talking about a perennial All-Star and one of the best offensive second basemen in the sport. It is not a very valuable position, but his earnings are insane relative to the market.
I understand that he signed this deal for the sake of security a few years back, but this feels like something Scottie Pippen would have done during the heyday of the Chicago Bulls. Albies is probably going to spend his entire career with the Braves. By him taking far less than his fair share, Atlanta should be able to contend long after manager Brian Snitker sails off into retirment. What a deal, man...
Albies' contract is one of the best bargains in baseball, by far the best deal Anthopoulos ever made.