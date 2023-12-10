3 moves Braves can make to keep up with Dodgers in the NL after Shohei Ohtani signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers spent a fortune on Shohei Ohtani, making us wonder what a team like the Atlanta Braves could do to keep pace with their National League foe's reckless spending ways.
By John Buhler
2. Trade for Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow
Given that he was teammates with Charlie Morton in 2019 and 2020, I feel that Atlanta stands a great chance at trading for Tampa Bay Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. Although Tampa Bay is a well-run operation, the Rays do not have anywhere close to the financial resources readily available as the Braves do, let alone the Dodgers. Simply, if Anthopoulos wanted to trade for Glasnow, he could do it.
When Glasnow is on, he can be one of the best pitchers in the game. While he has an up-and-down nature to him due to injuries and other things, Atlanta could conceivably get him in a discounted deal. Anthopoulos would so love that prior to extending him. Doing so may signify that Fried is going to market and probably not returning to Atlanta beyond 2024. This move may not be popular in Atlanta.
What I like about the Braves possibly trading for Glasnow is that Atlanta would be getting an All-Star-level pitcher from the other league, one that is possibly able to be extended very quickly. However, I think there is a chance this deal could blow up in the Braves' face. There is a chance we may have seen the best baseball out of him. If he costs the Braves Fried long-term and struggles, that is rough...
The high-variance nature of acquiring Glasnow and then extending him needs to be sorted through.