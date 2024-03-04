3 moves San Francisco Giants can make to get even better after signing Chapman
The San Francisco Giants made a key move over the weekend, signing Matt Chapman to a three-year, $54 million deal. Here are three moves the team can make to get even better for 2024.
By Curt Bishop
1. Blake Snell is a natural fit with San Francisco Giants
Like Montgomery, Blake Snell also remains unsigned.
At this point, it's looking very likely that Snell will ultimately have to take a shorter-term contract with opt-outs, similar to Cody Bellinger, who like Snell is a client of Scott Boras.
The Giants have been linked to Snell for much of the offseason, and he would give them the proven ace they truly need in order to be a legitimate contender.
Of course, it's no secret what Snell can do. He won his second Cy Young Award last fall and is somebody that can compete in pressure-packed environments such as the postseason.
If the Giants were to sign him, it would also stick in the faces of the San Diego Padres, who have done more subtracting than adding this offseason and are unlikely to re-sign Snell after his tremendous 2023 season.
Snell won 14 games in 32 starts with the Padres and posted a 2.25 ERA in 180 innings. He also struck out 234 batters and posted a WHIP of 1.19. He is the kind of starter the Giants truly need to go next to Webb in their rotation.
We'll see if the Giants can ultimately sign him.