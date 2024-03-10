3 moves Steelers have better chance to make after cutting Allen Robinson
After releasing Allen Robinson, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a better chance to upgrade the roster in some big ways.
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers released Allen Robinson on Saturday, saving $10 million against the salary cap in the process. Robinson's fall from grace as a top-tier receiver in Chicago to a stable veteran who couldn't cut it in Pittsburgh was a dramatic one.
While some reports do suggest that the Steelers could have interest in bringing Robinson back on a lower price tag, the more immediate solution for Pittsburgh is to spend the $10 million freed up in the cap on other positions of need. Wide receiver -- while essential in Kenny Pickett's development -- is an area they feel relatively comfortable at without Robinson. Diontae Johnson and George Pickens are talented enough.
However, the Steelers do have needs at some of the most important positions in the sport, including center, cornerback and quarterback, among others. This is where that extra cap flexibility could really help in the short term.
3. Steelers could trade for L'Jarius Sneed
The Steelers have been floated as a possible trade destination for L'Jarius Sneed, who was tagged by the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Sneed prefers a long-term contract, and the front-loaded contract extensions given to star pass rusher Chris Jones will make that tougher to achieve with the defending Super Bowl champions.
Sneed was given permission to seek a trade, and rumblings around the league are that the Steelers are interested. Sneed would give them a legitimate No. 2 cornerback behind Joey Porter Jr., and two lockdown defenders in their prime. Pittsburgh puts a lot of pressure on their secondary and Sneed would fit their zone blitz scheme well.
The hurdle in a trade for Sneed at the moment isn't the Chiefs price tag, but the player's. Sneed can be had for a second-round pick, and it's hard to argue the Steelers could draft a player at that position who is better than a 27-year-old cornerback in his prime. Sneed wants a contract north of $20 million per season. He's earned that, and after freeing up cap space thanks to cutting Robinson, Pittsburgh owner Art Rooney II can afford at least half of that.