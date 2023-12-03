3 moves the NY Mets need to make next after signing Luis Severino
With these three moves, the Mets would have one of the best rotations and an improved lineup, giving them a real shot at making a playoff run and potentially winning a World Series.
By James Nolan
The New York Mets have kicked off their offseason by signing Luis Severino to a one-year deal worth $13 million. It was a smart move considering the Mets' lack of starting pitching depth. There is more work to be done, as David Stearns needs more reinforcements to add to the roster.
At best, Severino should be the Mets' No. 3 starter in 2024. Last season he had his worst campaign, going 4-8 with a 6.65 ERA. When he’s at his best though, the 29-year-old is a Cy-Young candidate. In 2022 he held a 3.18 ERA, but injuries limited him to only 19 starts. Stearns is hoping to catch lightning in a bottle on the one-year deal, but this shouldn’t stop him from adding more pitching depth.
As of now, Severino is right behind Kodai Senga as the No. 2. Considering Steve Cohen is the richest owner in MLB, the Mets will likely add more. Senga was great in 2023, but he still hasn’t done enough to be a bonafide ace.
Although the pitching is at the forefront of needs, New York still needs to improve their lineup. In 2023, the Mets were 27th in total hits. If they want to improve the win total in 2024, Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor need help.
The Mets have a strong core. Alonso, Lindor, Senga, and Edwin Diaz are all in their primes. They need a few more pieces though to become a playoff threat. Here are three moves New York needs to make this offseason to get back into the playoffs.
3. Sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto
The Mets need an ace. Yoshinobu Yamamoto is a 25-year-old potential superstar, who New York has been linked to all offseason. In seven seasons in the NPB, Yamamoto pitched to a 1.82 career ERA.
Senga pitched 11 seasons in the NPB and held a career 2.85 ERA. In his first MLB season, he earned a National League All-Star selection. He had over 200 strikeouts and finished 2023 with a 2.98 ERA. The 30-year-old is reportedly trying to make a pitch to Yamamoto to come and join him in New York.
Yamamoto’s upside is through the roof and the Mets should be all in. With Cohen having deep pockets, he shouldn’t get outbid. If he has to pay the “Mets tax”, so be it.
If the Mets had Yamamoto and Senga at the top of the rotation, it would give them one of the better rotations in MLB. Severino is by no means what he once was, but he could be a solid third or fourth.